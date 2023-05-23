Akshay Kumar seeks blessings at Kedarnath temple, greets fans

In the viral clip, Akshay is accompanied with a lot of security

Akshay Kumar (Twitter)

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar has paid a visit to Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand.

A video of the actor is doing the rounds on social media, where he is seen coming out of the temple after offering prayers and then greeting fans outside with folded hands.

The actor too took to Instagram, where he shared a video of the temple and captioned it: “Jai baba Bholenath”.

In the viral clip, Akshay is accompanied with a lot of security. He is seen wearing an all black outfit for his visit to the temple.

On the acting front, Akshay will next be seen in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The film, which also stars Tiger Shroff’, has been shot in various locations across Scotland, London, India and UAE.

He also has ‘OMG: Oh My God 2’, Hindi remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’ and in the next installment of the ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise.

