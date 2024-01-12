Akshay Kumar spotted travelling in metro, video goes viral

Mumbai: Several celebrities are often seen choosing metro rides over their luxurious cars to escape traffic congestion and ensure timely arrivals at their destinations. In the latest, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, known for his lavish lifestyle, decided to ditch his luxury cars and hop on the Mumbai Metro to beat the city’s notorious traffic.

Despite having an impressive collection of luxury cars, the actor chose the metro for his commute, and a video capturing the moment is making waves on social media. In the video, Akshay Kumar is seen seated beside producer Dinesh Vijan, both enjoying a hassle-free metro ride.

Sporting a black outfit and a low-hanging black cap, the actor concealed his identity wearing a white mask. The video has quickly gone viral, showcasing a down-to-earth side of one of India’s wealthiest actors.

The super humble and down to earth Akshay Paaji using the Mumbai metro to travel for work! 😍#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/5GdhHzSkvc — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 11, 2024

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for his next movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is slated to hit the screens in April.