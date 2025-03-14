Al-Aqsa Mosque: 80,000 Palestinians attend second Friday of Ramzan

More than 80,000 Palestinian worshippers performed prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem on the second Friday of the holy month of Ramzan.

This comes despite intensified Israeli restrictions since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, 2023, according to the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem.

🌐 تغطية صحفية |جانب من أداء الآلاف لصلاة الجمعة الثانية من شهر رمضان في رحاب المسجد الأقصى المبارك رغم تشديدات الاحتلال pic.twitter.com/bgX1KSa1s5 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) March 14, 2025

Israeli forces and police were heavily deployed in the mosque courtyards, enforcing strict security measures at the gates and blocking large numbers of young men from entering to restrict the number of worshippers.

Barriers were installed at the entrances to the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque’s outer gates, allowing entry only to men over 55, women over 50, and children under 12.

Long queues formed at the Qalandiya checkpoint (north of Jerusalem) and Checkpoint 300 (south) as Palestinians from the West Bank attempted to reach the mosque, Anadolu Agency reported.

Second Friday of Ramadan, Palestinians wait to cross the Qalandia checkpoint north of Jerusalem to attend the 2nd Friday prayer during Ramadan at the Al Aqsa Mosque.



Israel allow only Palestinian males aged 55 and older, women at least 50 years old and children aged 12 and below… pic.twitter.com/zb9Vzxjr0M — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) March 14, 2025

An Anadolu correspondent in the West Bank reported that the that Israeli forces tightened security at checkpoints leading to Jerusalem, conducting strict ID checks and denying entry to some Palestinians, including those from Jenin and Tulkarem, despite having permits.

The Wafa news agency reported that this number was significantly lower than the first Friday prayers of Ramzan when 90,000 Palestinians attended despite strict restrictions.

On March 6, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved stricter restrictions on Palestinian worshippers’ access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Fridays during Ramzan.

Al-Aqsa has long been a symbol of Palestinian identity, culture, and resistance, often at the centre of tensions fueled by Israeli provocations. The mosque and its compound have frequently been targeted by Israeli extremist settlers and politicians through raids and incursions.