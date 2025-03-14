Watch: Israeli envoy hosts Iftar in New Delhi, diplomats & leaders attend

New Delhi: Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, recently hosted an iftar meal at his residence in New Delhi, bringing together members of the Muslim community, diplomats, and prominent figures.

The gathering was attended by Chief Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, along with ambassadors from several countries, including the UAE’s Ambassador Abdulnasser Alshaali and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador.

Adding to the atmosphere, musicians performed Arabic nasheeds throughout the evening.

Sharing moments from the event on X, Israel in India described it as, “An unforgettable evening at Ambassador Reuven Azar’s residence, an #Iftar gathering that brought a wonderful group of community leaders and diplomats, all united by good food and music ✨ It is a beautiful reminder of how sharing a feast together can create strong bonds and bring people closer.”

Speaking to Asian News International (ANI), Ambassador Azar highlighted the significance of Ramzan in Israel, where Muslims make up about 15 percent of the population. He noted that cities like Haifa and Jerusalem actively observe the holy month, with around 75,000 worshippers visiting Al-Aqsa Mosque daily.

Azar also spoke about Israel’s global initiative of hosting iftar gatherings, expressing his honour at welcoming Imam Ilyasi and other distinguished guests in India.

He reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to religious freedom and its pride in being part of this annual tradition.