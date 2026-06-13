Al Hind to take over Indian passport services in UAE from July 1

BLS International and SGIVS Global will continue accepting applications until Tuesday,June 30.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Passport resting on a car dashboard with a view of the night sky through the windshield.
Passport booklet photographed next to an aeroplane window. Photo: @blakeguidry/unsplash

Abu Dhabi: The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi has confirmed that Al Hind Tours and Travels LLC will become the new outsourced provider for Indian passport, visa and consular services in the UAE from July 1, 2026.

In a notice issued on June 12, the embassy said all applications submitted on or after July 1 will be received and processed through centres operated by Al Hind.

The current service providers, BLS International Services Ltd. and SGIVS Global, will continue to accept and process applications until June 30, 2026.

Subhan Bakery

Transition details

The embassy said details regarding service centres, operating hours, appointment procedures, service charges and contact information will be announced separately before the transition takes effect.

Applicants have been advised to continue using existing BLS International and SGIVS Global centres until the end of June and to follow updates issued through official channels.

The mission also urged the public to rely on verified information published by the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Services to shift from July

From July 1, Al Hind will handle applications for passport renewals, visa services, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards, Police Clearance Certificates (PCC), surrender certificates, Global Entry Programme (GEP) verification and attestation-related services.

Previous reports indicated that the company plans to operate 16 service centres across the UAE. Al Hind has also said applicants will use a dedicated online platform for appointments and applications, while the overall process is expected to remain broadly similar to the current system.

New chapter in consular services

The change follows the completion of a tender process conducted by the Indian mission in the UAE and introduces a new operator for consular outsourcing services used by millions of Indian residents.

The embassy said it remains committed to ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining efficient, accessible and high-quality services for the Indian community and other applicants across the UAE.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button