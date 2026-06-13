Al Hind to take over Indian passport services in UAE from July 1

Abu Dhabi: The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi has confirmed that Al Hind Tours and Travels LLC will become the new outsourced provider for Indian passport, visa and consular services in the UAE from July 1, 2026.

In a notice issued on June 12, the embassy said all applications submitted on or after July 1 will be received and processed through centres operated by Al Hind.

The current service providers, BLS International Services Ltd. and SGIVS Global, will continue to accept and process applications until June 30, 2026.

Also Read Alhind wins UAE contract for Indian passport and visa services, replacing BLS

Transition details

The embassy said details regarding service centres, operating hours, appointment procedures, service charges and contact information will be announced separately before the transition takes effect.

Applicants have been advised to continue using existing BLS International and SGIVS Global centres until the end of June and to follow updates issued through official channels.

The mission also urged the public to rely on verified information published by the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

🔔 Important Update: Change in Outsourced Service Provider for Indian Passport, Visa and Consular Services in the UAE. pic.twitter.com/6GER045Jn1 — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) June 12, 2026

Services to shift from July

From July 1, Al Hind will handle applications for passport renewals, visa services, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards, Police Clearance Certificates (PCC), surrender certificates, Global Entry Programme (GEP) verification and attestation-related services.

Previous reports indicated that the company plans to operate 16 service centres across the UAE. Al Hind has also said applicants will use a dedicated online platform for appointments and applications, while the overall process is expected to remain broadly similar to the current system.

Also Read Job openings in UAE for Indian passport and visa service roles

New chapter in consular services

The change follows the completion of a tender process conducted by the Indian mission in the UAE and introduces a new operator for consular outsourcing services used by millions of Indian residents.

The embassy said it remains committed to ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining efficient, accessible and high-quality services for the Indian community and other applicants across the UAE.