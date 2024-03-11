Al Jazeera studio displays names of slain Gaza kids on 1st Ramzan

Qatari news network Al Jazeera has displayed the names of Palestinian children killed by the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, in its new studio.

The walls of the studio covered with the names of martyrs on the first night of the holy month of Ramzan 2024.

Al-Jazeera broadcaster Iman Ayyad said that the diary of killing, bombing and starvation in Gaza continues for 156 days.

She said, “There are tens of thousands of martyrs. Here around us you see their names because they are moons, not numbers. No family in the Gaza Strip was spared the loss of a loved one.”

انهم أقمار وليسوا أرقام

تزين أسماؤهم ستديو #الجزيرة في ليلة الأول من رمضان pic.twitter.com/IJxLra1cRa — Tamer Almisshal | تامر المسحال (@TamerMisshal) March 10, 2024

She added that the lists of names include entire families. The families have disappeared in Gaza from the civil registry as they were killed by bombing, during raids and destruction of residential areas.

She pointed out that the names of 31,045 people were recorded, each with a name, a family, and a story to tell.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli army waging a devastating war on the Gaza Strip, resulting in over 31,000 martyrs, primarily children and women.