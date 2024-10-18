Alan Walker is not coming to Hyderabad, concert cancelled

Hyderabad: Alan Walker, the well-known British-Norwegian DJ behind the hit song “Faded,” is set to perform in Hyderabad on October 20. The city’s electronic dance music fans were excited for a night full of music and energy. His show was part of a major tour organized with Sunburn, Asia’s largest electronic music festival.

Alan Walker Hyderabad Concert Cancelled

Tickets sold out quickly, with prices ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 4 lakhs for VIP packages. Fans were eagerly waiting for an unforgettable night, but the show has been canceled. The organizers could not get permission from the Cyberabad police, leaving fans disappointed.

Why Was the Show Cancelled?

The police made the decision after reviewing past events held by Alan Walker in 2022 and 2023, which had issues related to substance abuse and bad behavior.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty explained that concerns from those past incidents, along with traffic worries raised by the traffic wing, led to this decision. Inspector Balaraju from RGIA police station also mentioned that although it was promoted as Alan Walker’s tour, the event was actually part of Sunburn, a famous electronic dance music festival.

Ticket Refunds for Fans

Many fans are now asking about refunds for their tickets. BookMyShow, the platform handling ticket sales, has assured that refunds are already being processed. Fans can expect their money back within 7 to 10 working days.

This cancellation raises questions about future electronic dance music events in Hyderabad, especially those featuring international artists.