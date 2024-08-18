Alan Walker’s concert in Hyderabad: Ticket prices touch Rs 4 lakh

Hyderabad: Alan Walker, the well-known British-Norwegian DJ and music producer, is all set to bring his amazing music to India. Famous for his hit song “Faded,” Walker has become a global star in electronic dance music (EDM) with his unique sound and thrilling performances.

This October, Hyderabad will have the chance to see Alan Walker live, promising a night full of exciting music and energy. This concert is part of his biggest tour ever, organized in partnership with Sunburn, Asia’s largest electronic music festival.

People in Hyderabad are eagerly waiting to see Walker perform, and tickets are selling fast. If you want to be part of this exciting event, make sure to book your tickets soon.

Concert Details

Date: 20th October t

Time: 4:00 PM

Location: To Be AnnouncedTicket Prices: Starting from Rs. 1000

Alan Walker Hyderabad Concert Tickets

Ticket prices start at Rs. 1000, with VIP options like the Diamond Table ticket, which can cost up to Rs. 4 lakhs, as per Book My Show. Tickets are selling like hotcakes and Rs 1000 ones are sold out. Now, the lowest price is Rs 1250.

During his tour, Alan Walker will be visiting 10 cities in India from September to October 2024. These cities include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Pune, Shillong, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

Don’t miss this chance to see one of the biggest EDM stars live in Hyderabad. Book your tickets now and get ready for an unforgettable night!