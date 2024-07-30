Algerian judoka withdraws from Paris Olympics to avoid facing Israeli opponent

Algerian judoka Messaoud Redouane Dris has withdrawn from the men’s under 73-kilogram judo competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday, July 28, to avoid competing against Israeli Tohar Butbul.

Twenty-two-year-old Dris was disqualified during the official weight control due to being overweight by 400 grams.

“Butbul’s competitor has removed himself from the competition,” the Israeli Olympic Committee said in a statement on Monday, July 29.

“The Israeli delegation will continue to compete with the Olympic values in mind, we believe this kind of behaviour has no place in the world of sport.”

In a statement, International Judo Federation (IJF) said, “Following the Olympic Games, a full review and investigation of the situation will be conducted and further action will be taken if needed.”

“We believe that sport should remain a realm of integrity and fairness, free from the influences of international conflicts. Unfortunately, athletes often become victims of broader political disputes which are against the values of sport,” it said.

Notably, this is not the first time an Algerian opponent has refused to face Butbul at the Olympics.

Algerian judoka Fethi Nourine was banned for 10 years by the International Judo Federation after withdrawing from a Tokyo Games bout against Butbul in 2021.

Nourine said at that time that his political stance towards the Palestinian cause made it impossible for him to compete.