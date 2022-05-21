Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone refuse to work with Jr NTR?

Hyderabad: In yet another controversy around the cast of upcoming Tollywood film NTR 30, Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone have reportedly rejected the offer to feature in the film.

Apparently, after giving a splendid performance in SS Rajamouli’s action epic RRR, Alia Bhatt had caught the attention of Koratala Siva who wanted to feature her in his next film alongside Jr NTR. However, Alia Bhatt rejected the offer for unknown reasons.

Deepika Padukone, is currently winning millions of hearts in the 75th Cannes Film Festival with her chic fits. She was also approached by the team of NTR 30 after refusal from Alia Bhatt. The ‘Padmaavat’ actress also rejected the offer citing various reasons.

The makers of NTR 30, who are keen to bring in a Bollywood actress in the female lead role, have reportedly signed ‘Pushpa’ actress Rashmika Mandanna for the project.

An official announcement regarding the cast of NTR 30 is expected to be out soon.