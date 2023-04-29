Alia Bhatt reveals she is on therapy, know why

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt has always appeared poised and perfect, but behind the glitz and glamour of showbiz, the actress has been silently battling body image issues. In a candid interview with the media, the actress opened up about her struggles and how therapy helped her overcome them.

Alia Bhatt, the Bollywood star, revealed in a candid interview with a journalist Barkha Dutt on the Mojo Story YouTube Channel that she has been undergoing therapy for body image issues. She talked about her constant struggle with her weight and how she was completely unaware of it, even though everyone else could see it. She felt pressure to ‘tick certain boxes’ and maintain a certain image as a public figure.

Alia said, “That’s a struggle that’s been constant,” and revealed, “Everyone around me would see it, but I would not see it.” She quipped that since she is a public figure, she is expected to ‘tick certain boxes.”

Sharing her experience, she said, “When I started therapy, I did it just as a hygiene thing. To take care of my body, I go to the gym; I need to take care of my mind as well. It’s something I started amidst the lockdown when everybody was going through a hard time, and I thought that maybe this would be a good time to start. I started as a generic thing, but what I discovered through those sessions is that I have so many issues when it comes to… I always knew I was anal when it comes to my weight because I’m facing the camera,”

She continued, “How I dealt with it? I’ll be honest, sometimes I would just tell myself, ‘It’s all fine, you have to do this because you have to look good’. I would convince myself that this is something I have to do, but I realized over time that I don’t have to do this.”

Alia’s truthfulness about her difficulties and how therapy aided her in overcoming them is truly inspiring. It serves as a reminder that seeking assistance is not a sign of weakness, but rather a courageous step towards healing and self-acceptance.