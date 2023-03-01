Alia Bhatt undergoes facial surgery? Her new pics spark rumours

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who has recently bagged the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 is considered one of the most successful female stars in India. She has managed to impress fans with her acting skills by playing different roles and that is what helped her to feature in Ormax’s top popular Indian actresses list. Alia got married to his beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor on 14 April 2022 and in November of that year, she gave birth to their daughter Raha Kapoor. It is now rumoured that the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress had gone through face surgery post Raha Kapoor’s birth.

Alia Bhatt recently attended Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday party and her photographs from the event went viral like wildfire. Netizens trolled her and accused her of undergoing facial surgery. Social media users claim that Alia looked completely different than before Raha’s birth.

She was seen wearing a classy white outfit during the event. Few users are of the opinion that Alia’s face looks completely different from her recent pictures while others say that the actress looks different due to hormonal changes which are natural after giving birth to a baby.

Many of her fans and other social media users came forward in support of Alia Bhatt and slammed the trolls for questioning her looks. Check out the comments below.

Alia is one of India’s highest-paid actresses and has received several accolades including four Filmfare Awards. She will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She is all set to make her Hollywood debut this year too with Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot.

