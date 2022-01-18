Aligarh says ‘no’ to Dharam Sansad

Aligarh: After the Haridwar controversy, the Aligarh district administration has denied permission for the proposed Dharam Sansad, planned in the city on January 22 and 23.



Several eminent citizens, minority organisations and former union law minister Kapil Sibal, had also written a letter to the district administration demanding denial of permission for the event that could “spark tension” in the “communally sensitive” city.



ADM (city) R.K. Patel said that since Model Code of Conduct and Covid guidelines are in force in the state, the permission will not be given to the organiser.



“Neither the permission was granted nor will be given,” he said.



Several senior citizens, retired officials, professors and social workers had also written a letter to district magistrate Selva Kumari saying that, “Dharam Sansad in Aligarh is being organised on the pattern of Haridwar. Since Aligarh is a sensitive city, the event could disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the entire nation, could create tension and fear among the society amid assembly elections. Therefore, such an event should not be allowed in public interest.”



Besides, the petitioner in the PIL seeking criminal action with respect to the Dharm Sansad conclave held at Haridwar and Delhi had also written to the Aligarh district magistrate seeking to take preventive action to ensure that no speeches of such nature are allowed at the proposed events.



Members of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had also urged the district magistrate to deny permission for the proposed ‘Dharam Sansad’.



District president of the party Gufran Noor, said that communal harmony was disrupted after the alleged hate speech delivered during ‘Dharam Sansad’ held in Haridwar and now the same people were organising it in Aligarh.



