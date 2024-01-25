All Rythu Bharosa beneficiaries will receive cash by Feb-end: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy stated that all the 63 lakh farmers, who are the beneficiaries of the Rythu Bharosa support in the state will receive cash deposits into their accounts by the end of February.

He made the announcement during the Congress party’s Booth Level Agents (BLA) meeting held at LB Stadium on Thursday, January 25.

Revanth also vowed to implement all the six guarantees that the Congress promised during the recently held Assembly elections by the time the party completes 100 days in power.

“We have already implemented two promises. In February, we will implement two more of them,” he said.

Our contest with BJP, not BRS: Revanth

The TPCC chief remarked that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress but not with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

He compared BRS chief and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to notorious criminal Charles Sobhraj and working president K T Rama Rao and senior leader T Harish Rao to criminals Billa and Ranga.

“People ousted BRS from power as they failed to implement promises made to people,” he said.

Stating that the Gandhi family made many sacrifices for the country, he questioned the role of the BJP in the country’s Independence struggle.

Congress made a Dalit man its chief: Revanth

Speaking further, Revanth said that the Congress party made a Dalit man its national chief and also gave tickets to grassroots workers who became MLAs.

“Who did you (KCR) send to Rajya Sabha? People like B Parthasaradhi Reddy who looted crores of money during the COVID-19 pandemic and people like V Ravi Chandra and D Damodar Rao….” he said.

The TPCC chief said that he will hold meetings in all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana and “will drive BRS out of Telangana’s borders” with this election.

The BLA meeting was headed by AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and was attended by deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with the vast cadres of the grand old party in the state.