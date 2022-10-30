All communities should be taken into confidence on UCC: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday while campaigning for the forthcoming assembly elections in Gujarat said that the BJP is ‘faking’ about establishing a Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat.

The AAP president questioned the BJP-led state government’s intentions, claiming that the governing party made the same promise before of the Uttarakhand assembly elections but did not follow through after winning.

“They constituted a committee after winning the Uttarakhand elections, and that has now vanished,” he said, adding that they had now formed a committee “three days before the Gujarat elections,” which will likewise vanish after the elections.

સંવિધાનના આર્ટિકલ ૪૪માં સ્પષ્ટ લખ્યુ છે કે યુનિફોર્મ સિવિલ કોડ લાગુ કરવો એ સરકારની જવાબદારી છે. ભાજપ ચૂંટણી પહેલા UCC લાગું કરવાની સમિતિ તો બનાવી દે છે. પરંતુ ચૂંટણી પૂરી થતા UCC અંગે કોઈ કામ નથી કરતી.



શુ ભાજપ લોકસભાની ચૂંટણીની રાહ જોઈ રહી છે? UCC લાગું કરવાની ભાજપની નિયત જ નથી! pic.twitter.com/lJVXhVtpJk — AAP Gujarat | Mission2022 (@AAPGujarat) October 30, 2022

Kejriwal stated at a news conference in Bhavnagar that a Uniform Civil Code should be implemented since Article 44 of the Constitution clearly indicates that it is the obligation of the government to do so, but only with the approval and consultation of all groups.

Arvind Kejriwal further questioned why the BJP does not apply it in its own states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

“Why not roll it out across the country? Are they anticipating the Lok Sabha elections?” he asked.

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Gujarat to be held by the year-end, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state on Saturday decided to set up a committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi said the state cabinet cleared a proposal to constitute the committee during its meeting held on Saturday.

This is considered the last meeting of the Bhupendra Patel-led cabinet as the schedule for the state elections is expected to be announced next week.

“The committee will be headed by a retired high court judge and will have three to four members,” Union minister Parshottam Rupala said.

Earlier, the BJP governments in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh had announced the implementation of the UCC in their states.