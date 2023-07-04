All eyes on KCR, Jagan as UCC takes centre stage

Hyderabad: As the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections draw near, the proposal of the BJP-led Centre to introduce a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has sparked discussions on the potential challenges it may create for the Chief Ministers of Telugu-speaking states. The stance that the Telugu Chief Ministers will adopt on this matter has become a subject of interest in political circles.

According to a report published in the daily Pioneer today which quoted political observers, the decision on the UCC is likely to impact Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao more significantly than Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. This is primarily due to the sensitivity surrounding the issue among the Muslim community in Telangana, which holds more influence compared to their counterparts in Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP is determined to introduce the UCC before the Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech at a BJP workers’ meeting in Bhopal further signifies the party’s plan to this agenda.

In Telangana, the Muslim vote bank holds significant sway, unlike in Andhra Pradesh. Approximately 25 Assembly constituencies in Telangana heavily depend on Muslim voters, which can significantly impact the prospects of political parties in the region.

Until now, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has maintained a friendly alliance with the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS), with both parties relying on Muslim support. However, recent developments indicate a potential shift in the AIMIM’s stance, with indications that they may align themselves more closely with the Congress party.

The evolving dynamics surrounding the UCC proposal and the political positioning of key parties like AIMIM and the Congress in relation to the Muslim vote bank are expected to shape the political landscape in Telugu-speaking states as elections approach.