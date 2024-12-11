All eyes on Mohan Babu: What’s his net worth as of 2024?

Hyderabad: Mohan Babu, one of Tollywood’s biggest stars, is making headlines again, but this time for an intense family drama. On December 10, tensions flared outside his home in Jalpally, Hyderabad, when his younger son, Manchu Manoj, and wife Mounika tried to enter the property.

Security guards reportedly refused to open the gates, leading to a heated argument. Manoj was seen in a viral video saying that his children were inside the house.

The situation worsened when media personnel arrived to cover the story. During the chaos, Mohan Babu allegedly struck a journalist with a microphone, causing severe injuries, including fractures. This shocking incident led to the actor being hospitalized.

his daughter was inside.



While this family dispute has created a storm, it is a reminder of the dramatic life of the “Collection King,” whose career and legacy in Tollywood remain unshaken.

A Career That Spans Over Four Decades

Mohan Babu has been a leading figure in the Telugu film industry for more than 40 years. With over 500 films to his credit, he has played a variety of roles, from villains to heroes. He became famous for his performances in movies like Pedarayudu and Yamadonga, which earned him top awards like the Filmfare Award and CineMAA Award.

He gained early fame for his villainous roles in classics such as Alluri Seetharama Raju and Swargam Narakam. His versatility and larger-than-life screen presence have made him one of the most respected actors in Indian cinema.

Mohan Babu’s Net Worth 2024

Mohan Babu is not just a star but also a successful businessman and philanthropist. His wealth, estimated between Rs. 500 crore to Rs. 600 crores, comes from acting, production houses like Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures, and other ventures. He also owns luxury cars like the Audi Q7 and Toyota Fortuner.

In 1993, he founded the Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Trust in Tirupati, which has helped provide quality education to thousands of students.

A Family of Stars

Mohan Babu’s children, Vishnu, Lakshmi, and Manoj, are well-known in the film industry. However, recent family disputes have overshadowed their achievements. Fans hope the Manchu family can resolve their differences soon.