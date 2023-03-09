All GCC residents can apply for Saudi tourist visas regardless of profession

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khatib announced on Thursday, that all expatriate residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will be allowed to obtain a tourist visa for the Kingdom, regardless of their profession, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The requirement of specific professions for granting a tourist visa to residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries was abolished.

“Saudi Arabia’s visa application is now simpler, more convenient and straightforward for residents of GCC states, regardless of their profession,” Al-Khatib tweeted.

Al-Khatib said that the tourist visa will allow holders to visit the various regions of the Kingdom and perform Umrah

The ministry said that all residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will be able to enter the Kingdom with an electronic tourist visa obtained by applying through the “Visit Saudi” platform, provided that their residence permit is valid for at least three months and a passport for six months at least. the least.

Also, all first-degree relatives of residence visa holders and domestic workers who wish to visit along with their sponsors are allowed to obtain a tourist visa.

The visa fee is 300 Saudi riyals (Rs 6,554), in addition to the value of medical insurance.

Visa application process

Visit the eVisa official page and fill out the required information

Upload the required documents.

Pay the eVisa fees

Get your eVisa by email

In 2022, Saudi Arabia launched a tourist visa for residents of the Gulf countries, which included people with specific professions.

Earlier, Al-Khatib said that the Kingdom will compete with 100 international tourist destinations after the completion of the Red Sea projects, and that it aims to receive 100 million visitors by 2030.