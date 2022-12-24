All govt offices in Kashmir to hoist national flag on R-Day

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 24th December 2022
Srinagar: All the government offices and institutions in the Valley have been directed to hoist the national flag on Republic Day by the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole, who held a review meeting on Saturday to oversee the arrangements being made for next month’s Republic Day celebrations.

Pole said the main venue of the Republic Day function will be the S.K. Cricket Stadium in Srinagar, as he asked all the departments to make the necessary arrangements.

The Divisional Commissioner passed several directions to the concerned officials for the smooth conduct of the event.

He also directed the officials of the line departments to play a comprehensive and active role with a close synergy.

