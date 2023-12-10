All guarantees to be fulfilled in 100 days: Telangana DyCM

Khammam: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarkamallu said on Sunday, December 10, that the people’s government of Congress fulfilled two guarantees in just two days of assuming office in the state and reiterated that all the six guarantees will be fulfilled in 100 days.

He, along with two other ministers Tummala Nageswar Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, reached Khammam to a warm welcome by their supporters.

Vikramarka, who is handling the finance portfolio, told reporters that in the next 100 days, the Congress government will fulfill the remaining four guarantees.

He emphasised that the main agenda of the people’s government is creating wealth and distributing it among people. “Our government would work for the well-being and development of people,” he added.

He said that as part of the efforts to empower women, free travel in RTC buses facility was provided to them. The medical expenses amount under the Rajiv Arogyasri scheme was raised to Rs 10 lakh fulfilling the second guarantee, he maintained.

The immediate implementation of the two guarantees is a slap on the face of BRS leaders as they had taunted that the guarantees had no warranty, he said.

He assured that the government would focus its attention on solving the issues of housing and podu lands at the earliest.

The Deputy CM said that the BRS regime subjected the journalists to untold suffering by dodging the distribution of house sites despite the Supreme Court order and that it was Congress which had given house sites to journalists whenever it was in power.

Vikramarka thanked the people of Khammam for ensuring glorious victory to Congress candidates in nine out of the total 10 constituencies in united Khammam district. On reaching the district headquarters town, Congress, CPI, TDP, and YSRTP cadres accorded a grand welcome to the ministers.