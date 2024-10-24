All INDIA bloc candidates to fight UP bypolls on ‘cycle’ symbol: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has said that the candidates of the INDIA bloc are set to contest all nine Assembly seats in the upcoming bypolls in the state on his party’s election symbol, ‘cycle’.

He claimed that the opposition bloc’s pursuit of victory, not any seat-sharing calculations, guided its decision.

“Congress and the Samajwadi Party are united and stand shoulder to shoulder for a big victory. The INDIA bloc is going to write a new chapter of victory in this by-election,” Yadav said in a post on X.

“With this unprecedented cooperation and support, every worker of ‘INDIA bloc’ on all nine Assembly seats is filled with new energy with the resolve to win,” he added.

“It is not about seats but about winning. Under this strategy, the joint candidates of the INDIA bloc will contest all the nine seats on the Samajwadi Party’s election symbol ‘cycle’.”

“This is an election to save the country’s constitution, harmony and the honour of the PDA. That is why our appeal to everyone is: not even a single vote should be reduced, not even a single vote should be divided,” Yadav further wrote on X.

This unity and solidarity of the INDIA bloc filled with harmony in the interest of the country will write new history today and tomorrow as well, he added.

Speaking about the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister asserted that the upcoming election will be fought for the protection of the country’s Constitution, peace, and the honour of “Pichchde (backwards), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (Minorities)”.

Bypolls in Uttar Pradesh will be held on November 13 on nine seats: Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sishamau (Kanpur city), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj), and Kundarki (Moradabad).

Eight of these seats in the state fell vacant after their MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha, while a bypoll was held on the Sisamau seat following the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.

The Election Commission has announced a by-election on nine seats, leaving out Milkipur (Ayodhya).

The last date for filing nominations is October 25.

The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

The SP has already declared its candidates from Karhal, Sisamau, Phulpur, Milkipur, Katehari, Majahawan, and Meerapur.