All is not well between Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi?

Hyderabad: The Mega Family is the royalty of Telugu cinema, which comprises the most famous names from the Industry. The members of the family are known to be extremely close-knit and have been known to be there for each other through thick and thin.

However, recent rumours suggest a possible rift between Allu Arjun and Megastar Chiranjeevi. The occasion of the inauguration of Satyam Theatre in Ameerpet, which has been transformed into AAA Cinemas as a partnership involving Allu Arjun, raised eyebrows as members of the Mega Family were notably absent, with only Allu Aravind and Allu Arjun in attendance.

According to industry insiders, Allu Aravind invited Chiranjeevi for the opening ceremony, but the actor chose not to be present at the event. As per several Telugu media reports, the rumours of differences between the Mega family have become more intense because of Allu Arjun’s behaviour off-screen which allegedly changed post his rise as a pan-Indian superstar.

It is relevant to mention here that the actor and Chiranjeevi’s brother Naga Babu posted a letter on his Twitter account which was sent by Allu Aravind, inviting him to watch “Adipurush or any other film”, at the newly inaugurated multiplex. The letter also mentioned that the actor was not invited as the event was expected to be a crowded affair.

However, Allu Arjun recently cleared the air by visiting Apollo Hospitals where Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their baby girl on June 20.

The entire Allu family was seen visiting the hospital on the day of the delivery. This could be interpreted as a sign that everything is fine between Allu and Konidela families.