All is not well between Dharmendra’s kids?

Mumbai: Dream Girl of Bollywood Hema Malini turned 75 on Monday and she hosted a birthday bash which was attended by various B-Town celebrities. The actress is married to Dharmendra and has two daughters together namely Esha and Ahana Deol.

Dharmendra first married to Prakash Kaur in 1954 and shares four children with her. Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeeta Deol and Ajeita Deol are children of Prakash Kaur. As it was said that both children of Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini share good camaraderie but they are rarely seen together.

In the latest, Sunny and Bobby Deol skipped Hema Malini’s birthday party which was thrown by Esha and Ahana Deol. Yes, it is not clear whether everything is okay between the two families.

Earlier, Hema Malini and her children also skipped Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s wedding and it gives credence to the suspicions that all is not well between the children of two wives of Dharmendra.

On the occasion, Hema Malini wore a stunning pink saree. Popular B-Town celebrities like Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan and Salman Khan attended her birthday party.