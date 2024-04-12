All is not well between Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan?

Mumbai: The Pataudi family came together for the Eid celebrations on Thursday. Bollywood’s power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were present with their cute son Taimur. Also in attendance at the family affair were Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, her sister Saba Pataudi and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu.

However, it’s a specific family photo that has caused quite a stir on social media. Soha Ali Khan posted a series of pictures capturing moments of celebration. In the first two photos, we see Kareena, Taimur and Saif – all dressed in shades of blue and pink – with joy as they stand close together.

However, it is the third image that has really got people talking. Soha has cropped Kareena Kapoor Khan’s face out of the frame, so only she and Saif are visible. Social media users were swift to react – with many calling it an “insult” to Bebo – discussing what this cropping says about typical sister-in-law dynamics and raising eyebrows among fans!

Netizens Reactions

Many users expressed their disappointment, considering it disrespectful to crop out Kareena’s face. Soha and Kareena share a close bond, but their infrequent public appearances together have fueled curiosity. This incident has intensified the chatter around their relationship.