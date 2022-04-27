All set for TRS plenary with focus on hat-trick

Hyderabad: With a focus on scoring a hat-trick in the 2023 Telangana Assembly polls, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is holding its plenary here on Wednesday to mark the 21st Foundation Day of the party.

The stage is set for the crucial day-long general body meeting at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

Chief Minister and TRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao will preside over the plenary, which will set the roadmap for the party to score hat-trick of electoral victories in Assembly polls scheduled next year.

About 3,000 delegates will attend the meeting which will begin at 11 a.m. with KCR, as the leader is popularly known, hoisting the party flag and delivering the inaugural address.

TRS Working President K. T.Rama Rao said the plenary will discuss and pass resolutions on 11 subjects. The meeting has significance in view of the next year’s Assembly elections.

“The plenary will decide what should be our stand in national level politics and on national issues and what we will do in the state, how we should work and how to win elections for a third time,” said KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known.

No political party in south India has scored a hat-trick but KTR is confident that the TRS under the leadership of KCR will set another new record.

Stating that it is a selected gathering, he appealed to those leaders and workers who have not been invited not to come to the venue.

KTR on Tuesday visited HICC to review the arrangements made for the plenary. He directed party leaders to ensure fool-proof arrangements.

State Cabinet ministers, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, MLCs, MLAs, TRS State Executive, Corporation Chairpersons, District party unit Presidents, Zilla Parishad Chairpersons will attend the meeting.

Chairpersons of District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) and District Cooperative Marketing Societies (DCMS), district library presidents, district Rythu Bandhu Samithi chiefs, women co-ordinators, ZPTC members, municipal Mayors and chairpersons, Mandal Parishad Presidents, Town and Mandal party unit chiefs, Agricultural Market Committee Chairmen etc will also attend the daylong meeting.

Meanwhile, the TRS has painted Hyderabad pink. It’s all pink, the colour of TRS flag, on roads leading towards the venue of the plenary.

Pink flags, posters, banners, festoons and flexis have come up in various parts of Hyderabad, especially on major traffic intersections.

A boat decked up with TRS flags and posters in Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city was the centre of attraction on the eve of the plenary.

KTR asked the party cadre to celebrate the foundation day by hoisting the TRS flag in every town and every village. TRS village presidents will hoist the party flag in all 12,769 villages. Similarly, there will be flag-hoisting in 3,600 towns.

This is after a gap of two years that the TRS will be holding foundation celebrations on a grand scale. For the last two years, the celebrations were low-key due to Covid-19 pandemic.

In October last year, the party held its plenary at HICC. KCR was re-elected as party president.

KCR, as the TRS chief is popularly known, floated the TRS on April 27, 2001 to revive the movement for separate state.

After the formation of Telangana in 2014, he has been heading both the government and the party.