All Telangana constituencies to have integrated markets soon: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the Assembly stated that in order to provide high-quality vegetables, meat, and fish at one location, a state-of-the-art hygienic market would be established in each assembly constituency in Telangana.

This came in response to a question from BRS member A Jeevan Reddy. KCR stated that there was a lack of vegetable and meat markets in the state, thus the administration has decided to establish contemporary integrated markets in each constituency.

He added that these marketplaces would feature all of the modern amenities, including a children’s section where kids could play while their parents went shopping.

Hyderabad has only six to seven vegetable markets, which are insufficient to fulfil the city’s demand, he said, adding that a similar problem exists in other cities and taluks around the state. He stated that the government intended to build at least one market for every two lakh people for the city of 1.2 crores.

Using the example of Secunderabad’s Monda Market, the chief minister expressed that such a large integrated market was constructed for the benefit of the people during Nizam’s reign.

“In this market, you may get anything from veggies to mutton, poultry, fish, and eggs. It was built up scientifically and with the needs of the people in mind,” he explained.

KCR stated that he had dispatched collectors from all districts to Monda Market and requested that such integrated marketplaces be established in their areas. Currently, integrated marketplaces have been established in a few locations in the state, including Khammam, Nizamabad, Narayanpet, and Warangal, and more will be established in the near future.

The chief minister emphasised the need of keeping market premises clean, stating that vegetables were being sold in unsanitary conditions across the state, allowing germs and other hazardous microbes to thrive. Cleanliness and hygiene was to be prioritised at these markets.