Allahabad HC grants bail to Sambhal mosque committee chief

Ali was arrested on March 24 on charges of inciting violence.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th July 2025 9:00 pm IST
Shahi Jama Masjid committee chief Zafar Ali
Shahi Jama Masjid committee chief Zafar Ali

Sambhal Jama Masjid committee president Zafar Ali, who was arrested in connection with the violence that broke out during a survey of the 16th-century mosque in November last year, was granted bail.

Ali was arrested on March 24 on charges of “inciting violence and attempting to obstruct” the civil court-appointed Commission’s survey in the Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid. The violence left four people dead and several injured.

The FIR named Zia-Ur-Rahman Barq, son of a sitting MP, and Suhail Iqbal as the primary accused. Zafar Ali was not originally among them.

MS Teachers

On July 25, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Ali, noting there was not enough evidence that linked him to the violence and concluding that his incarceration was not justified.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th July 2025 9:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button