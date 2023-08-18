Allahabad HC summons records of Mathura temple trust

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has instructed the tehsildar of Chhata in Mathura district to appear with complete records of a land situated in Shahpur village of Mathura and is said to be belonging to Banke Bihari Ji Maharaj temple on the next date of hearing on September 5, 2023.

Justice Saurabh Srivastava passed the order on Thursday on a petition filed by Shri Bihari ji Sewa Trust, Mathura.

As per the petition, the ownership of the said land was changed in revenue records in the name of a graveyard in 2004.

On the previous hearing on August 10, the high court had directed the tehsildar of Chhata to explain as to how the ownership of the land was changed in the revenue records in 2004.

In pursuance of the earlier order, the tehsildar of Chhata and other revenue officials were on Thursday present in the court.

However, as some papers of the original land records were not brought, the court ordered to bring the entire record on the next date of hearing.