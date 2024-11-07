Allahabad HC to continue hearing ex-SP MLA Irfan Solanki’s bail plea on Friday

Prayagraj: The hearing of former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki’s bail plea will continue before the Allahabad High Court on Friday.

The matter is being heard by a bench comprising Justices Rajiv Gupta and Surendra Singh.

On June 7, a special court in Kanpur sentenced Solanki and four others to seven years in jail for setting the house of one Fatima, a resident of Defence Colony in the Jajmau area here.

Solanki has filed an appeal in the high court against the special court’s order. On the other hand, the Uttar Pradesh government has also filed an appeal for the enhancement of his sentence.

Along with the appeal, the former Sisamau MLA has also filed an application for bail as well as for a stay on the sentence, which is being heard by the court pending the appeal.

Earlier, arguments on behalf of Solanki were concluded. Now, the arguments on behalf of the state government are being put forward by Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal.

Solanki is currently lodged in the Maharajganj jail.