Allahabad HC turns to hybrid mode after lawyers protest

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has now decided that it will employ a hybrid system of hearing cases in which lawyers will have the option to appear either via video conference or physically.

Earlier, the high court had decided that the courts will function virtually which led to protests by lawyers on Monday.

In supplementary modalities and arrangements released by the registrar general of Allahabad High Court, Ashish Garg, it has been made clear that only fresh cases will be listed for hearing in courts, that too, in limited numbers.

“Subject to the order of the Chief Justice, the old and infructuous matters may be listed with advance notice in the cause (case) list, if possible,” the notification added.

Besides, bail applications/appeals of the accused in custody and the habeas corpus petitions will be listed as usual. All the cases in which a date is fixed shall be listed on that particular date, the registrar general added.

A limited number of advocates shall be allowed entry in the courtrooms and remaining advocates, whose cases are listed, shall wait for their turn outside the courtrooms and follow Covid protocols.

However, the registrar general advised the counsels to join through virtual mode to reduce rush in courts.

“The lawyers whose cases are listed will be allowed entry in court campus through e-pass. Only those advocates shall be allowed entry in the court campus whose cases are fixed on that particular date. The wearing of gowns has been exempted till further orders,” he added.