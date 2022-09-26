Allahabad University protest: Ex-IPS officer Amitabh Thakur extend support to students

Prayagraj: Former UP cadre IPS officer Amitabh Thakur on Monday extended his support to the students of Allahabad University protesting against the 400 percent fee hike, calling the move unfair and undemocratic.

“I am of the view that a 400 percent fee hike is not only undemocratic, but also very sad for the poor and weaker sections of the society. Cases are being registered against the students. Today, the students are being stopped from participating in agitation. This is an anarchic situation,” he told reporters.

Ex-president of the students’ union Richa Singh said the protest will go on.

Also Read Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur held for abetting suicide of rape victim

“Today, when the inmates of the girls’ hostel were coming out from the hostel, the main gate (of the hostel) was closed on the orders of the vice chancellor. The protest against the 400 percent fee hike will continue until it is rolled back,” she said.

Meanwhile, police broke the lock put on the gate of the university by students.

Superintendent of Police (city) Santosh Kumar Meena said, “Some students of the university had put a lock on the gate of the university, which was opened with the help of the police. Strict action will be initiated against those students, who are creating obstructions like this.”