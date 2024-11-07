‘Allah’s will’: Fahad Mustafa on Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’s huge success

Islamabad: Pakistani superstar Fahad Mustafa is riding high on the success of his return to television with Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, which has become the season’s biggest hit across South Asia.

The popular drama, featuring Mustafa in the lead role, captivated viewers from Pakistan and India alike, with fans lauding his charisma and exceptional talent throughout the show’s run.

With Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum shattering records, the grand finale was released in Pakistani cinemas, and a YouTube premiere allowed audiences in India and other countries to join in the excitement. The drama series accumulated over a billion views, highlighting its mass appeal and resonance with viewers globally.

Its storyline, praised for being realistic and relatable, struck a chord with audiences, making it one of the most beloved shows of the year.

Speaking to the media on the premiere night, Fahad Mustafa expressed his gratitude and attributed his success to Allah. In an interview with ARY News, he shared his deep appreciation for the milestones in his career, saying, “I am one of Allah’s favorite people. I received major success at 20, repeated it in my 30s, and here I am again in my 40s with another achievement.”

Alongside Fahad Mustafa, the cast of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum included other talented actors, such as Hania Aamir, Emmad Irfani, Javed Sheikh, Bushra Bashir, Maya Khan, Naeema Butt, and Tauseeq Haider, whose performances contributed to the show’s overall success.