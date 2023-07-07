Allegro Microsystems to establish its centre in Hyderabad

News Desk | Posted by Masrath Fatima | Published: 7th July 2023 3:32 pm IST
Allegro Microsystems to establish its centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Allegro Microsystems, a global leader in semiconductors, renowned for their cutting-edge sensor and power solutions will be setting up their centre in the city.

Their centre will be focusing on the exciting domains of e-Mobility (Electric Vehicles and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and will work closely with the Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV).

The strategic move will entail the recruitment of 500 highly skilled professionals, whose expertise will be dedicated to engineering, innovation, and the development of Integrated Circuits.

Allegro is at the heart of systems that sense, regulate and drive a variety of mechanical systems including driving an electric motor and regulating the power applied to sensing and driving circuits so they operate safely and efficiently.

With an expansive customer base exceeding 10,000 worldwide and annual revenues surpassing a Billion USD, Allegro Microsystems has chosen to establish its presence in Hyderabad.

Delighted over the inclusion of a new facility into the state, KTR said, “My heartfelt gratitude to Suman Narayan, Director of Allegro Microsystems India, and his team for choosing Hyderabad as their destination.”

