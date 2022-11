Alliance meet for boys, girls: Initiative by Siasat, Jamia Masjid Karkhana

Hyderabad: The Siasat Daily and Jamia Masjid Karkhana are going to arrange an alliance meet for boys and girls at Karkhana, Secunderabad.

In the meet, parents of brides and grooms can participate from 10 am to 4 pm on November 20, 2022. It will be held at Dargah Lala Shah Grounds, Karkhana.

Those interested can contact Mirza Ghouse Ahmed, President Jamia Masjid Karkhana on his cellphone number 9399393838, or Manzoor Ahmed, chief coordinator by dialing 8977198117.

Apart from them, Rasheed Khan (Phone number: 9885555846), Syed Khaja Iftekar Uddin (9885577761), Syed Khaja Moinuddin Ahmed (9985129921) or Arif Hussaini Quadri (9550365786) can be contacted.