Mumbai: Prime Video’s latest reality show Alliance has been keeping viewers hooked with its changing equations, unexpected exits and wildcard entries. However, the latest buzz surrounding Sohail Khan’s remuneration has brought an entirely different kind of drama outside the show.

Sohail, who entered Alliance as a wildcard contestant, is reportedly charging a staggering Rs 60 lakh per week. What makes the figure even more surprising is that the winner of the entire show will reportedly take home only Rs 50 lakh.

This means Sohail could earn Rs 10 lakh more in just one week than the contestant who survives every task, betrayal and elimination to eventually lift the trophy.

The actor’s arrival had already created excitement among contestants and viewers, as Alliance marks his first appearance on a reality show. However, his reported paycheque has now become a bigger talking point than his strategy inside the game.

The makers have not officially confirmed Sohail’s fee yet. But if the reports are true, he may have already cracked the biggest deal of the season without even needing to win Alliance.