Allocate funds for ‘Six Guarantees’ as promised: KTR writes to Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: In an open letter to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), on Thursday, February 19, warned that if the state Budget 2026-2027 failed to allocate sufficient funds for the “Six Guarantees” as promised during the 2023 Assembly elections, his party will hold the government “accountable at every level.”

Reminding the Congress of the promises, KTR alleged that around 95 per cent of them remained unfulfilled.

“This government has finished nearly half of its tenure. But, they have failed to implement the promised ‘Six Guarantees,'” the letter stated, calling for substantial allocations for women, students, youth, elderly citizens and farmers.

He sought dedicated budgetary support for the Backward Classes (BC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and minorities “in line with the commitments made in various Congress declarations.”

The BRS leader highlighted that demands such as providing funds to enhance pensions for the elderly and widows to Rs 4,000, allocation of resources for the Mahalakshmi scheme to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women, increasing the Rythu Bandhu assistance to Rs 15,000 and clearing pending dues to farmers; implementing unemployment benefits and releasing a job calendar for the youth and extending financial assistance to auto drivers and other vulnerable groups be fulfilled immediately.

“Despite repeated assurances, beneficiaries have not received payments under several schemes. If delayed further, get ready to face public backlash,” he warned.