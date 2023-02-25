Allocate newly built secretariat to Osmania hospital: Doctors group to KCR

Hyderabad: The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) on Saturday urged Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to allocate the newly built state secretariat to the Osmania General Hospital in ‘public health’ until the decision is taken on the old dilapidated OGH.

“We the members of HRDA hereby bring to your kind notice that the Dept of Health & Family Welfare is neglecting the Osmania General Hospital new building issue and is unable to take a final decision on the old building and construct a new building. As a result of this patients are treated under temporary sheds and all departments are clubbed inwards causing a congested environment and inconvenience to both patients and staff of OGH,” the letter read.

The Doctors’ group further suggested that the old OGH building can be allocated to the secretariat. “The old OGI building can be allocated to the secretariat temporarily an expert committee gave a report that the old building can be utilized for administrative purpose for the benefit of patients of Telangana,” it further said.

HRDA letter to @TelanganaCMO to allocate newly constructed secretariat building to Osmania General Hospital in public health until decision is taken on old dilapidated OGH and new building is constructed by @BRSHarish & @TS_HMFW who are delaying to take decision. pic.twitter.com/6DimWckMvX — Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association – HRDA (@ReformsHrda) February 25, 2023

The Hospital staff made many requests were made to the government after multiple occurrences of roof and ceiling falling on doctors and patients and the hospital’s old structure was closed in July 2020.

The case was brought to court, and the High Court appointed a committee of specialists and instructed them to make a report. The committee submitted its report, indicating that the building was in poor condition and could not be used for the hospital. The committee requested that the heritage building be preserved by the government.

The state government was asked by the court to submit the report by February 7, 2023 but, there is no information regarding that as of now.

In 2015, the chief minsiter visited the hospital and vowed to build a new hospital to replace the existing one.