Allocating 15 pc budget on education can’t happen in a day, CM Revanth

Revanth Reddy also announced that the state government was going to spend Rs 1,000 crore, for giving kits containing 9 essential items to all government school children starting this coming academic year.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 11th May 2026 10:01 pm IST|   Updated: 11th May 2026 10:32 pm IST
The image shows Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy addressing the launch of Education Week as part of the 99-day action plan held at LB Stadium on Monday, May 11, 2026.
A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Conceding that allocating 15 per cent of the state’s budget to education cannot happen in a day, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the increase in the education budget from this year’s 8.22 per cent will happen year by year.

Citing the Telangana Education Commission report, which stated that the allocation to the public education sector was not immediately possible due to the burden on state’s finances.

On Monday, the chief minister inaugurated ‘Education Week’ at LB Stadium and also laid foundation stones for various infrastructure works worth Rs 1,751 crore in government schools in the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) areas.

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The Education Week is being held from May 11 to 13 as part of the “Praja Palana- Pragathi Pranalika” 99-day action plan being held from March 6 to June 12.

Chief Minister Revanth said that the education hubs being developed in the CURE areas would provide education from nursery to intermediate level, and that the breakfast scheme would be expanded to all government schools and junior colleges across the state from the coming academic year.

He also noted that the state government had sent teachers to Finland to study its public education system and announced that 500 best-performing teachers identified by the Education Department would be sent on similar study tours to foreign countries from the next academic year.

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“The best-performing teachers will be felicitated with certificates of appreciation on December 9, when we celebrate ‘Telangana Thalli Avatarana Dinotsavam,'” he said.

The chief minister further announced the government will spend Rs 1,000 crore on kits containing nine essential items for government school children. “No compromise on the quality. If the kits are found faulty or of low quality, reject them and immediately lodge a complaint. I will see to it that the particular contractor will not only be blacklisted, but criminal cases will be filed against the contractor,” he assured.

He gave out cash rewards to B Pavani, who won international acclaim in rifle shooting in para-athletics, toppers from government high schools, junior colleges, polytechnic colleges and degree colleges, in addition to the best performing head masters and head mistresses who achieved 100 percent SSC results on the occasion.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 11th May 2026 10:01 pm IST|   Updated: 11th May 2026 10:32 pm IST

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