Allow businesses in Hyderabad to run till 12 am: AIMIM to CP

Hyderabad: A delegation of All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party MLAs met Hyderabad Commissioner of Police K Sreenivasa Reddy on Thursday, January 11, and briefed him about the alleged harassment of petty vendors, businesses and hotel owners by the Hyderabad police.

Karwan MLA Kauser Mohiuddin and Charminar MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali met the Commissioner. They informed him that the traffic police are imposing huge penalties on the petty traders/street hawkers in the city situated in the areas of Mehdiptnam, Reti Bowli, Pattergatti, Lad Bazar, Charminar, ToliChowki, 7 Tombs, Golconda, AsifNagar, Ameerpet and other areas.

The MLAs also took up the issue of permission to allow hotels and other business establishments in the city to operate till late at night.

The Commissioner assured to look into the concerns of the MLAs and initiate necessary action.