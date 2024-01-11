Sankranti 2024: Colourful kites ready to glide in Hyderabad skies

Hyderabad: The whole nation is zealously gearing up to celebrate Makkar Sankranti 2024, the annual kite flying festival. Like every year, the markets are decked up with colorful kites and festival essentials. In wholesale markets like Manghalhat and Dhoolpet, kites of all shapes and sizes are displayed. It is expected that these markets will fill Hyderabad’s sky this Sankrati season as they witness a decent crowd.

In Hyderabad’s Dhoolpet, there are master craftsmen behind the vibrant kites that fill the Sankranti skies. With a legacy spanning over four generations, they craft approximately 50,000 kites over eight months, specialising in natural manjha for the past 15 years.

Their intricate design process and dedication to craftsmanship have earned them recognition worldwide, with a surge in demand for larger-sized kites this season. This enchanting place stands as an extravaganza, offering the perfect kites for a joyous Sankranti celebration.

