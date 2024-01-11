Sankranti 2024: Colourful kites ready to glide in Hyderabad skies

In wholesale markets like Manghalhat and Dhoolpet, kites of all shapes and sizes are displayed. It is expected that these markets will fill Hyderabad's sky this Sankrati season as they witness a decent crowd

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th January 2024 4:49 pm IST
Makkar Sankrati 2024: Market's decked up with kites in Hyderabad
Makkar Sankrati 2024: Market's decked up with kites in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The whole nation is zealously gearing up to celebrate Makkar Sankranti 2024, the annual kite flying festival. Like every year, the markets are decked up with colorful kites and festival essentials. In wholesale markets like Manghalhat and Dhoolpet, kites of all shapes and sizes are displayed. It is expected that these markets will fill Hyderabad’s sky this Sankrati season as they witness a decent crowd.

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Kites of all shapes and sizes are displayed in the wholesale markets of Mangalhat and Dhoolpet
Kites of all shapes and sizes are displayed in the wholesale markets of Mangalhat and Dhoolpet

In Hyderabad’s Dhoolpet, there are master craftsmen behind the vibrant kites that fill the Sankranti skies. With a legacy spanning over four generations, they craft approximately 50,000 kites over eight months, specialising in natural manjha for the past 15 years.

Also Read
Sankranti holidays for colleges in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

Their intricate design process and dedication to craftsmanship have earned them recognition worldwide, with a surge in demand for larger-sized kites this season. This enchanting place stands as an extravaganza, offering the perfect kites for a joyous Sankranti celebration.

MS Education Academy
Kites of all shapes and sizes are displayed in the wholesale markets of Mangalhat and Dhoolpet
Kites of all shapes and sizes are displayed in the wholesale markets of Mangalhat and Dhoolpet

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th January 2024 4:49 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button