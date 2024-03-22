Allu Arjun achieves BIG milestone in Dubai, deets inside

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s icon star Allu Arjun, known for his stylish dance moves and powerful performances, has become an unstoppable force in the entertainment industry. His success with Pushpa took him into the league of pan-Indian stars.

With the massive success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, The Icon star not only won the hearts of Telugu audiences but also left a big mark across India. His energetic performance connected with audiences from North to South India.

Recently, the actor graced the Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) becoming the first South Indian actor to attend the event.

Allu Arjun’s Instagram Milestone

Allu’s star power extends beyond the silver screen. He recently achieved a remarkable feat by crossing 25 million followers on Instagram, making him the most-followed South Indian actor.

Allu Arjun’s WAX Statue at Madame Tussauds

The excitement doesn’t end there. Allu Arjun’s wax statue is set to grace the prestigious ‘Madame Tussauds Museum; in Dubai. Although the unveiling was delayed, Bunny got a sneak peek of his wax figure. Seen in a red jacket, the statue strikes the iconic pose from Pushpa, “Main jhukega nahi sala.”

He is set to attend the event to launch his wax statue on March 28. Fans can participate in this grand event by attending the event at Madame Tussauds Dubai.

The museum’s official page posted, “Allu Arjun is coming to Dubai! Come down to Madame Tussauds Dubai on Thurs, 28th at 8 pm and you could win a chance to attend the big reveal! Tag who you would bring with you in the comments to be included.”

Allu Arjun’s achievements, from Berlinale to Madame Tussauds, are paving the way for the success of his upcoming movie Pushpa 2. As the unstoppable icon continues to rise, his legacy transcends borders, leaving an indelible mark on the global cinematic landscape.