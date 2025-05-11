Allu Arjun and Atlee promise visual wonder with big surprises

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, the Icon Star, became one of the biggest stars in India after Pushpa 2. Now, everyone is excited about his next film. His new movie is with famous director Atlee, and fans can’t wait! On Bunny’s birthday, the team released a 2-minute-30-second teaser, and it got everyone talking. The teaser looked grand and made people feel this movie will be something very special.

The film’s shooting will start in November, but the team has already begun planning. Director Atlee is organizing workshops for 3 to 4 months. These will help prepare everything, step by step, before the real shoot begins. This shows how serious and big this project is.

Underwater Fight Scenes Coming!

One exciting update is that the movie will have underwater action scenes. These scenes are very rare in Telugu films. They are said to be very important for the story. The team will also do a 3-month workshop just for these scenes, using high-quality VFX (visual effects).

Huge Budget, Big Salaries

This movie has a budget of Rs. 800 crores, which is one of the highest in Indian film history. Allu Arjun is being paid Rs. 170 crores, and Atlee is getting Rs. 100 crores. This shows how big the project really is.

To make the movie look world-class, Bunny and Atlee went to the USA. They visited top VFX studios, spoke with experts, and shared the story with them. The behind-the-scenes clips show the film will have sci-fi scenes, creatures, and great visuals, just like in Hollywood movies.

There are rumors that Samantha might be the heroine, but it’s not confirmed yet. The team is planning to start shooting in August and release the movie next year.