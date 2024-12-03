Allu Arjun breaks down at Pushpa 2 event in Hyderabad [Video]

Hyderabad: The pre-release event for the much-anticipated movie Pushpa 2: The Rule turned into an emotional one as Allu Arjun broke down in tears following a touching speech by director Sukumar. The grand event, held in Hyderabad, saw the entire cast and crew of the film come together to celebrate and promote the sequel. Star director SS Rajamouli was also present.

During his speech, Sukumar lauded Allu Arjun’s dedication and hard work, attributing much of the film’s success to the actor’s relentless efforts. Sukumar said, “Talking about Allu Arjun, one thing is certain: my journey began with Arya. I have seen Bunny working hard and growing over the years, watching him closely. If Pushpa is what it is today, it’s because of my love for Allu Arjun. He fights even for the smallest expressions, and he is my energy. I made this movie for you, Allu Arjun.”

The director further shared a personal anecdote about the film’s inception, saying, “When I first approached you, I didn’t have a full story, just two lines. Your dedication made me believe we could achieve anything. This is for you, Allu Arjun.” Addressing fans in the crowd, Sukumar hinted at the possibility of a third installment, stating, “I troubled your hero for Pushpa 2, and if he can give me another three years, I will make it.”

Sukumar’s heartfelt words moved Allu Arjun to tears, a moment that also left co-stars Sreeleela and Rashmika Mandanna visibly emotional. Several videos from the event have gone viral.

Pushpa 2: The Rule promises to take the action-packed drama to greater heights, and with the release date just a day away, the excitement is all time high among fans. It is set to hit theaters on December 5.