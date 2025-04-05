Allu Arjun likely to romance Priyanka Chopra next, details inside

Hyderabad: After the blockbuster success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun is one of the most talked about stars in Indian cinema right now. The film earned massive collections and made Bunny a pan-India icon. Now, all eyes are on his next move. While Pushpa 3 isn’t happening anytime soon, Allu Arjun is gearing up for two big projects — one with Trivikram Srinivas and the other with director Atlee.

Atlee’s Big Plans with Allu Arjun

Reports suggest that Atlee’s film will kick off before Trivikram’s. The film is rumored to be made on a massive budget, possibly over Rs. 600 crores, and might feature Allu Arjun in a dual role — one as a senior character and another as a younger version.

Priyanka Chopra Joins AA- Atlee?

Here’s where things get interesting. Fresh buzz has it that Atlee is in talks with Priyanka Chopra to play the female leads opposite Allu Arjun role. While Priyanka is a global star, fans seem divided. Many feel she may not match Bunny’s youthful screen presence, despite his age. Social media is buzzing with mixed reactions about this possible pairing.

Priyanka is already shooting for SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu, marking her full-fledged Telugu debut. If she signs Atlee’s film too, it’ll be a huge comeback to Indian cinema.

Nothing has been officially confirmed yet, but expectations are sky-high. With Atlee’s vision and Allu Arjun’s stardom, this film already has massive buzz.