Allu Arjun meets fans outside his Hyderabad home on Diwali – Watch

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun is a popular Telugu actor who has won several awards over the years. He is one of the highest paid actors of India and has even appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2014. The actor is popularly known as ‘Stylish Star’ and has amassed a huge fan following across the globe.

Allu Arjun is well known for managing fandom and is among the few celebrities who remain in touch with his fans. On Sunday, the actor came out of his home in Hyderabad to wish his fans on Diwali and the video is going viral.

In the video, fans can be heard chanting ‘Allu Arjun’ and ‘Happy Diwali Sir’ while the actor can be seen giving flying kisses to his fans and waving his hand. Allu Arjun is seen in an off white kurta and white sneakers. The actor has donned a smart watch and sunglasses too.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun will be seen in the most anticipated film Pushpa: The Rule and fans are eagerly waiting to see the actor again in Pushpa avtar on the big screen. It is relevant to mention here that Pushpa: The Rise has won many awards and the actor was praised globally for his performance in the film.