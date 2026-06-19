Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun to appear in Hyderabad court

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad court on Friday, June 19, issued notices to actor Allu Arjun, directing him to appear in person on June 22 in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case in which a woman lost her life during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2.

The Nampally Court also issued summons to 19 other accused in the case, which has a total of 23 chargesheeted persons, including the theatre’s owners and partners, their staff, Allu Arjun’s manager and other event personnel.

Allu Arjun has been named accused no 11 in the case stemming from the stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, 2024, when massive crowds gathered for the premiere of “Pushpa 2: The Rule.”

Woman dead in stampede

The incident at Sandhya Theatre at RTC X road claimed the life of Revathi, 39, while her son Sritej sustained critical injuries. She, her husband Bhaskar, and their two children had gone to the screening because Sritej was an ardent fan of Allu Arjun, an outing that turned into devastation.

The actor, who was present at the theatre at the time of the incident, was booked along with his team and the theatre management for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Lapses in crowd management: Police

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar had said the investigation established lapses in planning, crowd management, security arrangements and coordination among the theatre management, event organisers and private security personnel. The chargesheet was filed before the court on December 24, 2025, with 14 of the accused having been arrested and nine others, who obtained anticipatory bail, served notices.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had earlier expressed dissatisfaction with the police report on the incident, saying the police machinery appeared negligent in providing adequate security despite the size of the crowd.