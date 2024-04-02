Allu Arjun to romance Samantha Ruth Prabhu, details inside

Hyderabad: The Telugu film industry is buzzing with exciting news! Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, two beloved stars, might be reuniting for an upcoming film directed by the talented Atlee. Let’s delve into the details of this much-anticipated project.

Both Allu Arjun and Samantha have previously shared screen space in the successful film ‘Son of Satyamurthy’. Their chemistry was palpable, leaving fans eager for more collaborations. Now, it seems their wish might come true as Atlee, known for his blockbuster hits, is in talks with Samantha to play the female lead opposite Allu Arjun.

Atlee – Allu Arjun’s Movie Speculation

Reports suggest that Atlee is entering a new commercial territory with his latest project. If everything falls in place, Allu Arjun and Samantha will reportedly start shooting in October 2024 for the film which has now locked its script and is in casting mode.

The High-Budget Action Extravaganza

Icon star Allu Arjun and Atlee Kumar

Atlee’s movie is expected to be an expensive action-packed extravaganza. The script also has roles for other actresses besides Samantha. Allu Arjun is currently shooting for “Pushpa 2,” and is ready to jump into this new and thrilling project soon.

Atlee’s last movie Jawan, which was released on September 7, 2023, went on to amass a staggering collection of Rs. 643.87 crores in India and an impressive Rs. 1148.32 crores globally and became one of the highest grossers of all time.

After the mega success of Jawan, Atlee is reportedly charging a whopping Rs. 60 crore rupees for this project. While there’s no official confirmation yet, this staggering figure potentially makes him one of the highest-paid directors in the country.

Allu Arjun is one of the highest-paid actors in Tollywood. Reports suggest that he is demanding a substantial fee, crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark. His star power and ability to draw audiences nationwide justify this big paycheque.

Samantha, who recently took a break due to health reasons, is making a comeback. She candidly shared her decision to take time off and give importance to self-care. Her return to the silver screen alongside Allu Arjun has fans eagerly awaiting this cinematic treat.

Allu Arjun Atlee’s Movie Announcement

The film’s pre-production works are happening currently, and an official announcement is expected to be out on Allu Arjun’s birthday, April 8th.