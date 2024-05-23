Allu Arjun, Triptii Dimri to share screen space for first time

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule, one of the most anticipated movies of 2024, has fans eagerly awaiting its release. Directed by Sukumar, this sequel to the blockbuster “Pushpa: The Rise” continues the thrilling saga of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun.

Adding to the anticipation, the latest buzz is that Triptii Dimri will be featured in a special item song in “Pushpa 2.” Known for her performances in films like “Bulbbul” and “Qala,” the actress is set to make her grand entry into the South Indian film industry with this highly-anticipated dance number. Her presence is expected to bring a fresh and exciting dynamic to the film.

The team has reportedly finalized Triptii Dimri to recreate the magic of Samantha’s iconic item song from the first installment.

Samantha’s performance was a standout moment in “Pushpa: The Rise,” and expectations are high for Triptii Dimri to deliver a similarly mesmerizing performance.

This special number, composed by the renowned Devi Sri Prasad, promises to be a visual and auditory feast, set to be shot on a grand scale in June.

This will mark Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii’s second collaboration after the Animal movie.

“Pushpa 2: The Rule” – A Star-Studded Extravaganza

“Pushpa 2: The Rule,” slated for an August 15th release, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. With a stellar cast including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, and Anasuya, the film is already generating immense buzz among fans.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, this big-budget project promises to be a visual spectacle with high-octane action, drama, and entertainment.