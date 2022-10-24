Allu Arjun’s Diwali celebrations in Hyderabad [Photos]

Hyderabad: The festival of light, Diwali is finally here! People across the country including celebrities are making this special day with joy and fervour. After a gap of two years, this year we saw several stars throwing lavish parties at their homes. From gorgeous lehengas, sarees, dance to delicious food, the week-long festivities were all things fun. Tollywood actor Allu Arjun is no exception.

The Pushpa star and his family hosted a grand Diwali celebration party at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday night. Many Tollywood celebrities including Mega family members graced the event. Several beautiful moments from the party are going viral on the internet. Check them out below.

Buzz has it that Allu Arjun will be celebrating Diwali today by distributing sweets, clothes and crackers among the poor.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for his highly-anticipated upcoming movie Pushpa: The Rule (sequel of Pushpa: The Rise). The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role and is tentatively slated to hit the screens in 2023.