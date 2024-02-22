Allu Arjun’s Hyderabadi slang is unmissable [Video]

Hyderabad: Icon star Allu Arjun, known for his dance moves and screen presence, is currently busy shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad. With Pushpa: The Rise, he received huge craze and acclaim from national and international level markets. He became the first Telugu actor to represent a movie at the prestigious Berlin Film Festival.

Recently, Allu Arjun was at the ‘Berlin Film Festival’ for the screening of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and marked his footprints at the global level. After the screening, he took time to interact with his fans and audiences in Berlin. One moment from his interaction that is going viral is unmissable!

In a video clip that is doing rounds on the internet, the crowd chanted Ayaan’s name, and Allu Arjun was quick to appreciate the attention his son received. Bunny’s Hyderabadi slang is something that caught our attention.

In response to the crowd, the doting father with a twinkle in his eye, playfully said, “Model Bolthey,” emphasizing Ayaan’s popularity on social media.

Like other star kids, Allu Ayaan too is a social media star and the media’s favorite. Specially his videos from pre-release events and other family functions often catch the attention online.

Allu Ayaan attitude bolthey 🤙pic.twitter.com/LUvO5jEDCz — 𝐈𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐲 シ︎🐉 (@IsmartSunny_) February 21, 2024